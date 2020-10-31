MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Willie Mae Lias McCoy, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2 Family Activity Center, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Lias McCoy was born August 24, 1935, and died October 26, 2020.
Willie Mae Lias McCoy
