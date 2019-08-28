MT. PLEASANT Funeral services are scheduled for Willie Norman Henderson, 83, of Naples, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Tumey Mortuary Chapel. Interment, Morning Star Cemetery, Naples. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Henderson was born August 22, 1936, in Naples, and died August 23, 2019.
Willie Norman Henderson
