LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Willie Randolph Jr., 70, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment, Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery in Cuba, Ala. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Randolph Jr. was born February 15, 1949, in Cuba, Ala., and died September 22, 2019.
Willie Randolph Jr.
