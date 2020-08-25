ORE CITY Funeral services are scheduled for Wilson T Turner, 81, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment, New Hope Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Ore City. Mr. Turner was born March 15, 1939, and died August 24, 2020.
Wilson T Turner
ORE CITY Funeral services are scheduled for Wilson T Turner, 81, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment, New Hope Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Ore City. Mr. Turner was born March 15, 1939, and died August 24, 2020.
ORE CITY Funeral services are scheduled for Wilson T Turner, 81, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment, New Hope Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Ore City. Mr. Turner was born March 15, 1939, and died August 24, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.