Winnifred Winfrey
LONGVIEW — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment; Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Mrs. Winfrey was born February 8, 1942 and died November 7, 2022.
