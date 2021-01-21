Winston E. Jones
MARSHALL, TEXAS Graveside services for Winston Jones, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Wiley College Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Viewing will be Friday, January 22, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mr. Jones was born on July 20, 1948 and died on January 14, 2021.
