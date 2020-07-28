LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Winston Earl Smith, 77, of Linden, 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Interment, Linden Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Smith was born April 19, 1943, in O'Farrell, and died July 25, 2020.
Winston Earl Smith
LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Winston Earl Smith, 77, of Linden, 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Interment, Linden Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Smith was born April 19, 1943, in O'Farrell, and died July 25, 2020.
LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Winston Earl Smith, 77, of Linden, 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Interment, Linden Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Smith was born April 19, 1943, in O'Farrell, and died July 25, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.