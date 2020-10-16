MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Winston Robinson, 68, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel of Wiley College, Marshall. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Robinson was born December 28, 1951, in Havana, Florida, and died October 13, 2020.
Winston Robinson
