MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Woodrow Woody Carroll Cupples, 77, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Colonial Gardens. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Cupples was born September 11, 1941, in Urania, Louisiana, and died August 12, 2019.
Woodrow "Woody" Carroll Cupples
