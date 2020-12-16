MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Zachary Alan Garcia, 28, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Garcia was born January 3, 1992, in San Antonio, and died December 13, 2020.
Zachary Alan Garcia
