LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Zelma Ruth Ward, 86, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Eastern Hills Church Of Christ, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetary, Marshall. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Ward was born May 27, 1933, in Marshall, and died September 9, 2019.
Zelma Ruth Ward
