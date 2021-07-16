Del Jean Crawford MiMi
MARSHALL A graveside service for Mrs. Del Jean Crawford MiMi, of Marshall, Texas will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lil Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, in Marshall, Texas, with Pastor Joan Iker officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas.
Del Jean Crawford was born on July 8, 1952 in Jefferson, Texas to Leonard Eugene Collins and Bonnie Jean Holliman. Mrs. Crawford passed away on July 13, 2021 at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La.
Mrs. Crawford considered herself a bohemian, and this was reflected in her many different tastes in literature, art, movies, and music. She loved to travel, and her home was filled with souvenirs from her many adventures. Her collection included pop art pieces from San Francisco, Native American blankets and turquoise jewelry from Santa Fe, books from the Louvre and the Musee d'Orsay, and an original Picasso. Mrs. Crawford loved gardening, and she took pride in the grounds surrounding her home, which included a koi pond, fruit trees, and a vegetable garden. At one time, she and Stan operated a wholesale commercial greenhouse, providing bedding plants to local nurseries. Del was also an avid photographer, and her favorite subjects were her children and grandchildren. Her portraits are proudly displayed in their homes. A registered nurse by vocation, Mrs. Crawford dedicated her life in service to others. She loved her patients and often kept in contact with them for generations. She was an excellent clinician, but her real talent was her ability to bond with both patients and coworkers alike, gaining their trust and instantly putting them at ease. She was quick to smile and quick witted and loved to share inside jokes and puns. Even in her final days and hours, she never missed an opportunity to laugh and fill those around her with joy. The family would like to thank Dr. Sean Troxclair, Dr. Tommy Causey, and especially all of the wonderful nurses in CCU, ICU, Step-down, 2nd floor telemetry and ER at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport for their compassionate care. Above all she loved her grandchildren, and they loved their MiMi. She is greatly loved and sorely missed, but she will live on in the hearts and minds of those she touched.
Mrs. Crawford is survived by her husband of 31 years, Stan, her children, grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.
Mrs. Crawford is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that, if so inclined, you send treats to the nursing staff at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.