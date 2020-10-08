Delenzia Turner
MARSHALL, TEXAS Funeral services for Delenzia Len Turner, 55, of Marshall, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church, Marshall, TX. Interment will follow at New Zion Cemetery, Marshall, TX. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mr. Turner was born July 28, 1965 in Marshall and passed over to his heavenly home on October 2, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.