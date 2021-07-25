Delois F. Anderson
MARSHALL, TEXAS Today we pay tribute to our loved one Delois, a lovable character, a person everyone chose to have as a friend and was willing to be a friend to all. We will not mourn her passing, but will rejoice that she has gone to a home more beautiful than any we have known.
She is survived by a son, Jimmy Fisher and one brother, Leroy Fisher, (Bettye) all of Marshall, Texas; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Gravesides services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Canaan Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. A viewing will be held at Peoples Legacy Annex Building on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
