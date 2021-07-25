Delores Dean Keith Matthews
LONGVIEW Delores Dean Keith Matthews was born September 4, 1932 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Grover Cleveland Keith and Opal Dean Wheat Keith. She passed away on July 23, 2021 in Longview. She moved to Port Arthur at an early age. After graduating from college she started her teaching career at Port Arthur Elementary School and finished up in Marshall where she taught at William B. Travis and Robert E. Lee. She retired after 28 years in the teaching profession. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She married Jake D. Matthews on June 7, 1958 in Port Arthur.
She was a longtime resident of Marshall but currently she and her husband had been living in Longview. Delores enjoyed traveling, camping and reading.
Survivors are her husband of sixty-three years, Jake D. Matthews; children, Noreen Matthews Toarmina Freeman and husband Phil of Longview, Jay D. Matthews and wife, Penny of Wylie; grandchildren, Brittany Toarmina McCloskey and husband, Ryan, Hannah Tearmina Cicacdo and husband Cortland, Eric Matthews, and Stewart Matthews; great grandchildren, Bennett McCloskey, and Avery McCloskey. Also surviving are her sisters, Wilda Keith Barton and husband, Johnny of Woodville, and Darleen Keith Modisette and husband, Tom of Colmesneil, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Cleveland Keith, and Opal Dean Wheat Keith and , Bonnie Hock Keith and Hugh Mae Keith and brother Jack Riggs.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 27th at the chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall with interment to follow in Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation with family and friends will be from 1-2 p.m. preceding the funeral at Downs Funeral Home.
