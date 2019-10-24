Delton Warren Lynch
MARSHALL Delton Warren Lynch, 49, of Marshall, Texas passed away on October 19, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mr. Lynch was born on May 31, 1970 in Longview, Texas to his parents, Donny Warren Lynch and Lucille Brooks Lynch. Mr. Lynch worked putting in irrigation systems in Missouri, T&T Railroad, welder and Highway Department. The last few years he has worked as a landscaper in Shreveport.
Mr. Lynch is survived by his parents, Donny and Lucille Lynch and brother, Don Lynch.
A memorial service is scheduled for Mr. Lynch at 2:00p.m. on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at Downs Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.