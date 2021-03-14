Dennis Eugene Griffith
JEFFERSON With great sadness, our loving father Dennis Eugene Griffith passed away on March 8th, 2021. Dennis was born on September 28, 1947 in Lockney, TX to Mary Ilene Harris and Harold Dean Griffith. His life was filled with love for his family and friends and his love for exploring nature, spinning tales, coaching softball and bringing laughter to those around him through his uncanny knack for having a joke for any and all occasions. Dennis is survived by his two daughters whom he was very proud of, Heather Griffith James, of Alexandria, VA and Jessie Breanne Griffith, of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Jacque Wise-Griffith; Heather's husband Richard Lee James, Jr.; Jessie's sweetheart, John Fox; the Griffith family; and the Wise family. The family will be scattering his ashes at Caddo Lake and will be celebrating his exceptional life in June 2021. He loved his daughters, family, and friends and wanted to share his love of nature and Caddo with everyone he holds dear to his heart. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
