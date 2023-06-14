Derenda Elaine Arrington
MARSHALL — Derenda Elaine Miller Arrington, age 77, of Marshall, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 21, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas to Otis Jean And Johnie Ruth Smyers: and was later adopted by Carl Washington and Evangeline Maybelle Miller of Marshall, Texas.
Derenda graduated from Marshall High School and afterward continued her education by completing several hours of Study at ETBU and Panola Junior College.
On June 9, 1972, she was married in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Tommie Arrington; and on June 9, 2022, the couple celebrated their Fiftieth Wedding Anniversary
During her lifetime, Derenda had many interests which brought much joy and happiness into her life and into the lives of others.
Her major goal in life was to be a good wife and mother, and to bless her family in every way possible.
She was an avid reader of good books and uplifting materials. She spent many years as a paraprofessional and a substitute teacher in the Marshall ISD where she was very much enjoyed working with children.
Derenda enjoyed singing and had the opportunity through the years to sing in church, at baptisms, weddings, and funerals.
Derenda had a great love of animals and couldn’t tolerate any abuse of God’s creatures. She had many pets during her life and, often expressed her wish to see the animal kingdom treated more humanely.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by the following:
Three sons, Christopher Gerald Arrington of Marshall, Anthony Lee Arrington and wife Caci Arrington and grandchildren; Tristan, Hannah, and Colwin all of Odessa; and Joseph Timothy Arrington of Marshall, sister Diane Gray of Houston, niece Carla English of California, and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Derenda was proceeded in death by both her parents, sister Olga Wagner, niece Nancy Hefner, and brother Carl Gerald Miller.
Derenda’s family would like to thank the staff of Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab Center of Marshall for the care and love they gave her the past two years. Everything done to make Derenda’s life easier was greatly appreciated.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marshall, burial will follow at Enoch Cemetery in Gilmer, Texas.
