Dewey Zane Jackson
MARSHALL, TEXAS Beloved husband, cherished father, devoted grandfather and friend of many, Dewey Zane Jackson, age 89, passed away at his home in Marshall on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Zane was born in Harleton, Texas on April 4, 1930 to William Reuben and Bertie Walls Jackson. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1947, where he met the love of his life, Jean Edna Rushton Jackson, at a country western dance in Washington, DC. Music was the breath of life for Zane as he learned from a very early age to appreciate it from his father who could make a fiddle talk. The talents his father taught him never waned throughout his life. His band often played for dances, special events, veterans groups, volunteer events for special needs children and many other groups. Zane was responsible and loved doing the Children's Chapel Music every Sunday. His life was well lived, filled with music and love and he is now performing at the Greatest Gig ever rejoicing with his Lord and Savior. He is best described by his granddaughters as a self-taught musical genius and the best Paw Paw ever. He will be fondly remembered for all the selfless acts of kindness he shared through his music. Zane is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Jean Edna Jackson; his children, Donna Jackson, Debby Ritter and her husband, John, Gary Jackson and his wife, Lee, Wendy Slayter and her husband, Louis and Jay Jackson; his brothers, Joe Jackson and Red Jackson; his sister, Sandra Clark and her husband, Glenn; his sister-in-law, Joan Jackson; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; many other family members and friends who were blessed by his life. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Russell Jackson. Zane had worked many years for Alcoa and Thiokol as an electrician, was the manager for the Fair Grounds for many years and volunteered for Meals on Wheels providing meals to the homebound community. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and a 60 year Mason with Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138 and Little Cypress Lodge #1459. He loved to hunt and fish, loved Caddo Lake and spending time at his lake house, but his true passion in life was his family, whom he adored. During his illness and final days, Zane was able to remain at his home, with his family due to the excellent care they provided for him. A Jam Session and visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5-7pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service with Military honors and Masonic rites will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with John Ritter officiating. Interment will be at Center Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
