Dianne Jeanne Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Dianne Jeanne Turner, 73, formerly of Fort Smith passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born on February 18, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Reagan Ross Mitchell and Suzanne Jeanne Bentley. She was a homemaker and the widow of Gene Turner.
She is survived by her three sons, Charles W. Martin. Gary W. Martin and Roy P. “Bubba” Everett, Jr., all of Fayetteville; two grandsons, Landon and Cason Martin of Marshall, TX and a great niece, Hannah D. Gangloff of Marshall, TX.
A private family held memorial service will be at a later date.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith, AR.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
