Dolly Mary Singleton
LANSING Dolly Mary Singleton went from labor to reward on October 16,2020 after battling Lewy Body Dementia.
Dolly was the middle child, born in 1938 in Woodlawn, Texas to Goldie and Zebedee Taylor.
Dolly lived her life to the fullest. She loved her friends and family and was very generous with her time and patience for those she cared about. She poured into everyone who knew her. If you knew or were associated with Dolly in any way you felt the kindness of her spirit, her generosity, and her love of people.
Dolly has a vast work history. Briefly, she taught history in Marianna, Arkansas. She was a Social Worker in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Lansing with her family in 1971 where she worked at Ingham County Probate Court as a Social Worker and a Juvenile Court Referee until she retired.
Dolly was involved with numerous organizations over her life. She loved singing with the Friendship Baptist Church Choir where she was a member. She is a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and a Life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Tau Omega Chapter. This is just a brief list of organizations she served.
Dolly is survived by: her loving and devoted husband and high school sweetheart of 62 years, Harold Singleton Sr.; sons, Rodney and Harold Jr. (Zipporah); and daughter, Desiree (Broderick) Singleton-Bayless. Dolly has six grandchildren and three great grands.
A celebration of Dolly's wonderful life will be held at a later date. Please hold on to your stories of your fun experiences with Dolly to share with her family at the time.
The Family is being served by Riley Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at the www.rileyfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend special thank you to those who cared for Dolly during her battle: Linda Love, Amanda Patterson, Michelle Lewis, and Elara Caring Home Health Care.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing by using the link (bit.ly/dollysingleton).
Dolly was the middle child, born in 1938 in Woodlawn, Texas to Goldie and Zebedee Taylor.
Dolly lived her life to the fullest. She loved her friends and family and was very generous with her time and patience for those she cared about. She poured into everyone who knew her. If you knew or were associated with Dolly in any way you felt the kindness of her spirit, her generosity, and her love of people.
Dolly has a vast work history. Briefly, she taught history in Marianna, Arkansas. She was a Social Worker in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Lansing with her family in 1971 where she worked at Ingham County Probate Court as a Social Worker and a Juvenile Court Referee until she retired.
Dolly was involved with numerous organizations over her life. She loved singing with the Friendship Baptist Church Choir where she was a member. She is a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and a Life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Tau Omega Chapter. This is just a brief list of organizations she served.
Dolly is survived by: her loving and devoted husband and high school sweetheart of 62 years, Harold Singleton Sr.; sons, Rodney and Harold Jr. (Zipporah); and daughter, Desiree (Broderick) Singleton-Bayless. Dolly has six grandchildren and three great grands.
A celebration of Dolly's wonderful life will be held at a later date. Please hold on to your stories of your fun experiences with Dolly to share with her family at the time.
The Family is being served by Riley Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at the www.rileyfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend special thank you to those who cared for Dolly during her battle: Linda Love, Amanda Patterson, Michelle Lewis, and Elara Caring Home Health Care.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing by using the link (bit.ly/dollysingleton).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.