Dolores Ann Jones Rustenhaven
MARSHALL — Dolores Ann Jones was born February 14, 1934, in Overton, Texas, to Loyd Allen Jones, Sr. and Lily Mae Frances (Dison) Jones. She received an excellent education in the Overton public schools, Kilgore Business College, and Tarrant County Junior College. She became a Christian at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Overton, pastored by Rev. S.Q. Proctor. “Tootsie” had many fond memories of her childhood days in Overton with friends whom she went all the way through school. After graduation, she moved to the big city to work at United Gas in Houston. She began faithfully attending the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Houston with her lifelong friend Shirley Mullins. Rev. James Gilbert was her Houston pastor. She met her husband at this church, William “Bill” Rustenhaven, Jr. They began dating and married on April 3, 1955, after evening worship. They were married for 63 years.
The couple moved to Austin while Bill was attending the University of Texas. She did various clerical work along the way to help pay the bills. Dolores was a dedicated pastor’s wife serving in churches in Texas, Iowa, and Tennessee. She served in every level of denominational Women’s Ministry work, was a Golden Patron Member, and traveled to several mission fields. The family moved to Marshall in 1972, and she served as Sunday School teacher, choir member, and so much more. When she returned in retirement in 1996, she was a member of the Bunnie Mae Pugh Circle, served on the recreation committee, volunteered with the Walk to Bethlehem, attended the Seekers Sunday School Class, enjoyed Domino Mornings and Game Nights, attended Sonshiner lunches, helped with the Tailgate Party, and worshiped God in the Daingerfield and Marshall C.P. churches.
For 50 years she loved the Marshall community serving as a “Pink Lady” in the Marshall Hospital Auxiliary, working as a step-on guide for the Wonderland of Lights bus tours, volunteering at the Michelson Museum, and helping with the Literacy Council.
Dolores was the loving mother of four sons, getting them ready for church activities, and driving them to seemingly endless ballgames and practices. “Grammy” loved traveling, reading, and learning. Fun times were had playing games with family (especially grandchildren) and playing bridge with many in town. Dolores embraced and enjoyed life, was a people-person, and found a way to be positive, encouraging, and loving to family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her brother, Loyd A. Jones, Jr. of Gladewater, as well as her four sons; William “Rusty” (Druann) of Marshall, TX, Jon (Beth) of Grand Prairie, TX, Joel (Stephanie) of Oakland, TN, and James (Lisa) of Horn Lake, MS. She is the grandmother of Ben (Sarah), Hope, Randy (Chelsey), Ryan, Tommy (Amanda), Jimmy, Jake, Emily, Josh, and Jordan Rustenhaven. She is the great-grandmother of Rhett, Raelyn, and Russell Rustenhaven.
We express special thanks to her wonderful “Visiting Angel,” Linda Rider, who was an “above and beyond” caregiver and friend for several years. She couldn’t have been more helpful or more kind. Thanks to Louis Brock, Jr., to Reunion Inn Assisted Living staff, to Marshall Manor Nursing Home staff, and those who visited her and sent cards from the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall, TX (or the Bunnie Mae Pugh Circle), the William and Dolores Rustenhaven Endowment at Memphis Theological Seminary (or the Endowment of the Program of Alternate Studies), or to the charity of your choice.
Services will be at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall (501 Indian Springs Road, Marshall, TX 75672) at 2 p.m., with visitation at 1 p.m. at the church on Saturday, July 30, 2022, and interment at Colonial Gardens at 3:30 p.m. Rev. John V. Lindsay, Rev. Mary Kathryn Kirkpatrick, and Rev. William “Rusty” Rustenhaven III will officiate. Services are under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.