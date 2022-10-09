Dolores Carrington Newell
LONGVIEW — Dolores Ann Carrington was born in Marshall, Texas on December 26, 1943 to Emory J. Carrington, Sr. and Charleen Witherspoon Carrington. Dolores was always proud to tell people she was raised in Marshall, and she kept in touch with many lifelong friends from there. Dolores graduated from Marshall High School in 1962. She attended Texas Tech University and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University. From the time she was a young girl, Dolores loved to ride horses and play outside. This joy led to her love for Camp Fern and that became the highlight of her summers. Dolores was a camper and a counselor and never missed going back for a reunion.
Dolores was married to her high school sweetheart for thirteen years and their marriage was blessed with two daughters. They moved to Longview in 1973. Her single-mom adventure began in 1978 with a nine-year-old and a three-year-old, and Dolores loved every moment and every hug she earned. Life is never perfect, but she always said her girls were her greatest joy.
Dolores was a busy mother and was always involved in her girls’ activities. This was repeated in her life as a grandmother to her three grandsons. No more dancing, gymnastics, or cheerleading, but plenty of baseball, football, and basketball. Dolores found out boys were just as much fun as girls.
Dolores worked for several daycares when the girls were young. Later, Dolores worked in the accounting department at STEMCO for ten years. Dolores worked at D&H Risk Services for twenty-five years. She was a member and officer in the East Texas Insurance Association for twenty-five years, as well.
Dolores was blessed with many friends and tried to never miss a get together to laugh and reminisce about the good ole days with family, high school friends, the Bunco Babes, or the Hags & Honey’s from Camp Fern.
Dolores was a fourth-generation member of the Christian Science Church. She held various offices in the Marshall church, and she was a member of the Mother Church in Boston, Massachusetts.
There will be a reception and celebration of life at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview, Texas on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 4pm to 6pm. Due to her request, there will be no funeral. “Come and enjoy old friends” was Mother’s final request.
Dolores was preceded in death by her father, Emory J. Carrington, Sr., her older brother E. Johnny Carrington, Jr., and her nephew E.J. Carrington, III.
Dolores is survived by her mother, Charleen Witherspoon Carrington of Marshall; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Dalton Lipsey of Longview and Polly and Jerrod Allen of Longview; grandsons Marshall Lipsey, Emory Allen, and Travis Allen of Longview; her younger brother M.C. Carrington and his wife Mary Sue of Beaumont; nephews Jeffrey Carrington of Dallas and M.C. Carrington and his wife Stephanie of Houston; Niece Chrissie Carrington Thompson and her husband Derek of Dallas; great niece Madison Thompson of Dallas; great nephew Ethan Carrington of Longview; Sisters-in-law, Sandi Sparr Carrington of Beaumont and Dorinda Pyle McKnight of Hallsville; and cousins Kay Carrington Cook, Barbara Machemehl, Rebecca Boatwright, Glenn Boatwright, Toby Witherspoon, and Jody Witherspoon. Dolores is also survived by her beloved puppies George and Sweetie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Camp Fern Legacy, 1046 Camp Rd, Marshall, TX 75672-1411. www.campfern.org
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.