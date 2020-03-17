Dolores Lawrence Hammond
MARSHALL Dolores Lawrence Hammond passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020 after a short battle with pneumonia. She was 82. She was born in Henderson, TX on April 9th, 1937 to Henry and Nellwyn Lawrence. Her family moved to Marshall, TX a short time later. She was a graduate of Marshall High School and attended Abilene Christian College. In her early career she was a secretary and a Real Estate Agent in Shreveport, LA. There she met her soul mate Bill Hammond and they were married three months after meeting making their home in Marshall. They were married 59 years. After the birth of her first child, Mark, she began a career that she loved, one that God put her here on this earth to do, being a faithful Christian, a devoted wife, a true friend to many, and a caring, loving mother and eventually a grandmother, too. She was always there for anyone in need and had a heart as good as gold. She loved to cook and always had plenty for anyone who dropped by. Dolores was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved spending time with family, whether at home, sporting events, vacations, or just spending time with friends. She was a member of the Eastern Hills Church of Christ and later the Longview Church of Christ.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Nell Lawrence, her son Mark Hammond, and her husband Bill Hammond.
Dolores is survived by her son David Hammond and wife Sharon Hammond of Tyler; her daughter-in-law, Marsha Morton of Hallsville. Four grandchildren Steven and Joanna Hammond of Marshall, Kevin Hammond of Marshall, and Sydney and Bailey Hammond of Tyler. Seven great grandchildren, Clayton of West Virginia, Kayleigh, Kaydence, Addison, Greyson, Lorelei, and Madelyn, all of Marshall. One uncle Charles and Charlotte Lawrence of Hallsville. And a cousin which was basically her sister Jeannette Fredrick of Abilene.
Graveside services for Dolores will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Algoma North Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. A visitation time will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17th at Downs Funeral Home.
A special memorial fund is being planned in memory of Dolores Hammond. Memorials can be made to the West Erwin Church of Christ-Building fund, 420 West Erwin, Tyler, TX 75702.
