Don Buddy Warbritton
MARSHALL A funeral service for Don Buddy Warbritton will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home, Rev. Rodger Garbs officiating. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Don Buddy Warbritton, Jr. 99, of Marshall, Texas was born on April 20, 1920 to Don Warbritton, Sr. and Bertha Cecil Cummings Warbritton. Mr. Warbritton passed away January 2, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #22 for 50 years and Eastern Star #356 as a Worthy Patron. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Warbritton is known around Marshall for his talent as a brick mason, there are not many buildings around Harrison County that he and his father were not a part of building as brick masons. He worked for 70 plus years, until retiring at the age of 93.
Mrs. Warbritton is survived by his wife, Joann Warbritton; daughter, Donna Kay Philyaw of Woodlawn, Texas; grandchildren, Keith M. Wells and spouse, Janice and Kent M. Wells all of Woodlawn, Texas; great-grandchildren, Kyle M. Wells of Hawtin, Louisiana, Krystal M. Westmoreland of Greggton, Texas, Cody A. Wells of Marshall, Texas, Dakota E. Baldwin of Marshall, Texas; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Lisa Glassey and spouse, Bobby of Woodlawn, Texas, Dina Womack and spouse, Jerry of Woodlawn, Texas.
Mr. Warbritton is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Catherine Huff Warbritton; brother, Charles F. Charlie Warbritton; parents, Don and Cecil Warbritton.
