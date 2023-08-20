Donald Green
LONGVIEW — Donald Vincent Green, affectionately known to his family and friends as “Bo”, passed away on August 13, 2023, at the age of 68 years.
A native of Marshall, TX; Donald was born to the late Alvin Buster and Connie Mae Green. He attended public school in Marshall, TX. As a child he joined Oak Grove Baptist Church. After his marriage he joined his wife and her family, as a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.
He was married to Susan Sherrill Parker, “Pie Face”, as he called her, his lifetime love, partner, and friend.
He loved poetry and was the author of published work “A Look Inside My Mind” A Work of Poetry by Donald Green. He was an artist and had his work displayed in the Marshall Mall. A bicycle enthusiast, he loved riding, collecting, and restoring antique bicycles. An avid angler, on most clear days he could be found at the lake or his favorite creek. He loved miniature golf and was ready for a good challenge on any day.
His employment included Wiley College, Republic Industries Cabinets, Verland James Swimming Pool Maintenance, crewmember working with Texas highway construction.
Donald was preceded on death by his parents, Alvin B. and Connie Mae Green; three brothers: his twin brother, Ronald Winston Green, Nathaniel Green and Karl Green; three sisters, Myrtle Linda Ann Hudson, Marian Green Foreman, and Karla Green.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his biological son, Vincent Strawther; his lifetime partner, Susan Sherrill Parker; his son and daughter through marriage, Rodrick (Latoya) Hyter, and Amecia (Anthony) Paley; grandchildren, Joanie (Cory) Dawson, Antonio Paley, Jiauna Paley, Rodrick Hyter, Jr., Briana Lane, Erykka Stoker and Nakia Brightman; great-grandchildren, Justice Dawson, Colby Dawson, Trevion Williams, Trenton Williams, Nolan Paley, Antonio Paley, Jr., and Kamille Stoker; siblings, Charles (Patsy) Green, Rev. Ruby L. Runnels, Alvin J. (Kenneth) Walters, Sharan (Late Laurence) Fields, Orlean Green, Sidney Ray (Nandini) Green, Susie Kaye (Henry) Johnson, Deidre Chanel (Gardner) Howard and Anthony Fitzgerald (Janice) Green and a host of favorite nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at St. Paul Baptist Church, Marshall, TX. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
