Donald McCarty
LONGVIEW A private graveside service for Donald McCarty, 89, of Longview, will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Clayton Cemetery in Clayton, Texas.
Donald McCarty was born in Marshall, Texas on November 27, 1929 to his parents, Herbert Hotchkiss McCarty and Erbye Ophelia Ratley. Mr. McCarty attended Marshall High School and graduated in 1948. On September 17, 1950, he married the love of his life, Peggy Ruth Heflin McCarty at Second Baptist Church of Marshall, Texas. During their 69 years of marriage they had four children. Mr. McCarty was a member and deacon of Bel Air Baptist Church of Marshall for many years and was currently a member of Mobberly Baptist Church of Longview. Donald worked as a Sr. Engineering Technician for SWEPCO for 37 years, retiring in 1989. He was also a Retired Veteran of the United States and Texas Army National Guard, where he proudly served 21 years.
Donald McCarty is survived by his wife, Peggy Ruth McCarty; children, Debra and spouse, J.R. Duke, Donald Bubba and spouse, Sarah McCarty, Denise and spouse, Kenny Wall, Douglas and spouse, Marciann McCarty; grandchildren, Jonathan Duke and spouse, Elizabeth, Jason Duke and spouse, Mary, Kelsey McCarty Haworth and spouse, Marshall, Lauren McCarty, Maggie Wall Birdsong and spouse, Cameron, Mitchell McCarty, Hayden Wall; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Levenia McCarty Hooper; brother, Phillip Earl McCarty. Also surviving Mr. McCarty are numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives.
Donald McCarty was preceded in death by his father and mother; four brothers, James, Royce, Harold (Little Buck) and Russell McCarty.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mobberly Baptist Church - Marshall Campus, 101 W. Carolanne Blvd, Marshall, TX, 75672, or a charity of your choice.
