Donald Nichols
MARSHALL, TX — Donald Nichols, 90 of Marshall passed away Oct 21, 2022 at his home in Marshall surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan 14, 1932 in Marshall to Artist Joseph Nichols and Bessie Mae Hester Nichols. Don graduated from Marshall HS in 1950 and went on to serve his country by joining the US Army, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He married Elizabeth Huffman March 4, 1951 in Marshall.
He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth Nichols; children: Beth Nichols Tarpley and husband Dennis, Donald Wayne Nichols and wife Cindi; grandchildren: Adam Kyle Tarpley and wife Carolyn, Lauren Elizabeth Tarpley; great grandchildren: Audrey Kathryn Tarpley and Caleb Clifton Tarpley; great granddog: Kip; brother: Lamar Nichols. He is preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Delores Anne Summers Brown, and brothers: Keith Nichols and Leo Nichols.
Funeral Services were held on Mon, Oct. 24, 2022 at the Travis St. Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home with Rev. Sherrill Stiles and Rev. Gary Crabtree officiating. Interment was at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Huffman, Steve Huffman, Todd Pugh, John Michael McDonald, Ronnie Nichols, Steve Summers. Honorary Pallbearers were: Randy Root, Ken Cook and Ernie Johnston.
Memorials may be made to Heartsway Hospice of Marshall or the charity of your choice. The Nichols family would like to say a very special Thank You to Heartsway Hospice nurse Lauren and caregivers: Brenda Green, Melissa Woodkins and Tamara Floyd. They all loved Dad and took excellent care of him during his illness.
