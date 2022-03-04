Donna Perry
MARSHALL — A memorial service for Donna Perry, 84, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Gold Hall in Hallsville, Texas.
She was born on September 24, 1937, in Morris Minnesota to Ralph Carbert and Linda Toupe Carbert and passed away on February 20, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
She worked as a store manager for convenience stores for a number of years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis Perry; brothers, Leroy Carbert and Duane Carbert.
She is survived by her stepmother, Betty Carbert; children, Theresa Ross and Lynne Benedict; sister, Carol Nygaard; brother, Art Carbert; half-brother, Hugh Carbert; half-sister, Diana Carbert; grandchildren, Stephanie Childress, Chad Sparks, Crystal Mata, April Young, Ashley Hastings, Jeremy Hastings, Duane Miller and Brandi Welch; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.
