Donnie Lee Baker
MARSHALL Celebration of Life for Donnie Lee Baker will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Black's Family Center 2308 S. Washington Street, Marshall, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Carthage and Marshall (903) 693-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.