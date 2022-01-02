Doris Brown
KARNACK — A graveside service for Doris W. Brown, 88, of Karnack, Texas will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Andrews Cemetery in Karnack, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Brown passed away on December 30, 2021, at her home in Karnack, Texas.
She was born July 19, 1933, to Alvin and Joanna Winfrey in Lowell, Kansas. She spent her younger years living and attending schools in both Kansas and Texas. It was at the Friends Church in Friendswood, Texas where she met her loving husband, Glen Brown. They started their family in Friendswood, moving north to Karnack in 1963. There, they established the commercial cattle and hay operation that has grown to include farmland in West Texas, Kansas and Arkansas. She and family have been faithful members of Karnack United Methodist Church, where she served as the church pianist. She was a homemaker, and the bookkeeper for the ranch. Aside from her work at home, she also worked many years for Thiokol Corporation.
Those left to cherish fond memories of Doris W. Brown are her daughters, Glenda Brown, Marcia Brown Bice, Rebecca Brown Nelson; son, Ross Brown and wife, Terri; sister, Gladys Eignus and husband, Linn; sister-in-law, Carol Cline Vaughn, sister-in-law, Mary Winfrey; grandchildren, Blake Bice and wife, Stephanie, Alison Payne and husband, Randy, Megan Golden and husband, Dusty, Hannah Brown Campbell and husband, Zane, Wade Nelson and wife, Jessica, Kate Brown Green and husband, Ben; seventeen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild as well as other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Karnack United Methodist Church in her honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.