Doris Jackson Graves
MARSHALL, TX — Doris Jackson Graves, 98, of Marshall passed away February 9, 2022 in Longview. She was born August 23, 1923 in Atlanta, TX to Alexander Frank Jackson and Myrtis Frances Hill Jackson. She married Arvin Truitt Graves and he preceded her in death on August 7, 2014. She was a member of Cypress Valley Bible Church where she loved attending services.
Mrs. Graves is survived by her children: daughter, Drucilla Davis and husband Jeff of Marshall, son, Tommy Graves and wife Lynne of Niceville, FL, and daughter, Brenda Holman of Marshall; grandchildren: Todd Davis and wife Shannon, Stephen Davis and wife Misty, Bryan Almond and wife Traci, Cole Holman and wife Heather, Jacque Murray and husband Jeff, Amanda DeWitt, Capt. John Graves; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother: George Jackson and wife Jeannie of Conroe, TX; as well as a number of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvin Truitt Graves; great-grandson: T.J. Davis; brother: Earnest Jackson.
A time of visitation with Mrs. Grave’s family will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Travis Street Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home with services to celebrate her life starting at 2:00 p.m. with Bob Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in the Algoma Cemetery-North. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, John Graves, Stephen Davis, Todd Davis, Bryan Almond, Cole Holman.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to the staff of Summer Meadows for the kind and compassionate care given to our Mother as well as to Amy and Katie who cared for her while she was at Christus Good Shepherd Longview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Cypress Valley Bible Church.
