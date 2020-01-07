Doris Jane (Tilley) Cannon
MARSHALL Doris Jane (Tilley) Cannon, age 91, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. Doris was born in Marshall, Texas on July 10, 1928 to Lee Roy and Harriet Kathryn Tilley. In 1948, she married the love of her life, L. G. Cannon, and together they celebrated 57 years of marriage. She had many special names given to her by family and friends who knew her, loved her, and were blessed by her life. She was Sissy to her beloved nieces and nephews, Nonie to her grandchildren and their friends, Doris Jane to the many friends that loved her over the years, and of course, Mom.
Doris loved the Lord and she was a founding member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Marshall. She had a kind heart and made everyone feel welcome in her home. She made sure there was always an open seat at her table.
She proudly retired from First National Bank after many years of loyal service. There she developed and nurtured long-lasting friendships with her co-workers, whom she considered a second family.
Creativity was a natural gift for Doris. She loved writing poetry, had a quick wit, and enjoyed finding new ways to make people laugh. She loved celebrations and joyfully decorated for every holiday. She always had the most imaginative Halloween costume and made everybody's birthday special. She maintained her fun-loving, adventurous spirit, even swimming with the dolphins at age 89.
She is preceded in death by her husband, L. G. Cannon; her parents, Lee Roy, Sr. and Harriet Kathryn Tilley; her brother and sister-in-law, Lee Roy, Jr. and Verna Tilley; her grandson, Joseph Burnett; her son-in-law, Jimmie Fyffe; her niece, Gayle Armstrong; her nephew, Kyle Tilley and her best friend forever, Selma Brantley. Doris is survived by her daughters, Jill Pearson and Julie Fyffe; her grandchildren and their spouses, Sarah Burnett-Greenup (Tracey), Jesse Burnett (Christi) and Addison Brock; her nieces and nephews, Steve Tilley, Pat Tilley, Janie Tilley-Boogaerts, Chris Tilley, Marc Morton, Suzanne Frieberg and many great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous other family members, friends, and her four-legged best friend, Wags.
Visitation for Doris Jane will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00pm with interment following at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
