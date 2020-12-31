Doris Louise Craver Huff
ROCKWALL, TX At 5:10 a.m. on December 28, 2020, Doris Louise Craver Huff of Rockwall, Texas, left this earth for a joyous reunion with those gone before, her parents, Barney and Minnie Gibson Craver, and her brother and sister-in-law, Z. T. and Lida Craver. Although eyes are full of tears and hearts full of grief, her loving and devoted husband, Thomas Tom Huff; her sons, Eric and wife Arlene, and Christopher, all of Rockwall, TX; her precious and adoring grandchildren, Jordan, Megan, and Hannah Huff, and Bryson Huff; along with a multitude of nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends will miss her dearly. Additionally, left to mourn her is her special friend and caregiver of the last 3 years, Linda LaCour.
Born on January 15th (the year of birth is a Fort Knox secret), Doris grew up over her family's country store in Harleton, TX. She loved her school classmates, with whom she has remained close her entire life. She was one of the first decades of high-stepping Kilgore College Rangerettes. The passion to perform led her to be a model as one of the first Stanley Marcus girls with Neiman Marcus. There she learned and taught fashion. Her love of high quality clothing was apparent in her appearance and continued throughout her life.
She and Tom were true business entrepreneurs, establishing many businesses during their nearly 64 years of marriage. Their special love made them equals in business, a true partnership not often found. Doris was a formidable woman with what she called the Craver work ethic; however, it did not dull her. She loved traveling with her Tom and others. She loved their life together and they were seldom apart.
Every day she lived by Phil. 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Funeral services are 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 31, 2020, at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall. Interment to follow at Center Cemetery in Harleton, Texas. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
Born on January 15th (the year of birth is a Fort Knox secret), Doris grew up over her family's country store in Harleton, TX. She loved her school classmates, with whom she has remained close her entire life. She was one of the first decades of high-stepping Kilgore College Rangerettes. The passion to perform led her to be a model as one of the first Stanley Marcus girls with Neiman Marcus. There she learned and taught fashion. Her love of high quality clothing was apparent in her appearance and continued throughout her life.
She and Tom were true business entrepreneurs, establishing many businesses during their nearly 64 years of marriage. Their special love made them equals in business, a true partnership not often found. Doris was a formidable woman with what she called the Craver work ethic; however, it did not dull her. She loved traveling with her Tom and others. She loved their life together and they were seldom apart.
Every day she lived by Phil. 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Funeral services are 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 31, 2020, at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall. Interment to follow at Center Cemetery in Harleton, Texas. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.