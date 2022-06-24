Doris M. Nelson
JEFFERSON— Services for Doris M. Nelson, 93, of Jefferson, Texas will be 11:00am Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Jefferson Junior High School Auditorium. Burial will follow at the Kellyville Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00pm until 8:00 pm Friday, June 24, 2022 at the funeral home. Mrs. Nelson was born January 15, 1929 and transitioned June 18, 2022.
