Dorothee Smith Pierpont
HUMBLE, TX Mrs. Dorothee Smith Pierpont, age 98, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Humble, TX. Dorothee was born on August 18, 1921, in Marshall, TX where she lived most of her life. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in 1939. She and her husband, William, established their home and dental practice in Marshall for many years. In later life, she moved to the Houston area to be close to her children.
Dorothee was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Her heart was always generous and welcoming, and you were usually like one of the family as she learned to know you. Everyone always felt welcome in her home, and she was the consummate hostess, always gracious and loving. Dorothee was a Mother to many, whether her very own children or not.
Dorothee and her family were active members of the First Presbyterian Church in Marshall, and she remained a vigorous supporter of numerous civic, philanthropic, children's initiatives and social organizations throughout the community. Being a most creative individual, Dorothee supported every school activity, class campaign, dance and prom events with gorgeous decorations, with themes designed for each, for all three of her children. Many remember her for her leadership as a Den Mother and Group Leader for Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Blue Birds, and Camp Fire Girls. Dorothee served on the School Board of Trinity Episcopal School in Marshall and was an Organizational Member of Friends of Marshall Public Library.
Mrs. Pierpont is preceded in death by her father, Calvin Naylor Smith; her mother, Estelle White Kaiser; her step-father, Charles Frank Kaiser; her brother, James Calvin Smith; her first husband, 2nd Lt. Charles William Carpenter, killed in action in WWII; her late husband, William Green Pierpont, Sr; her son, William Green Pierpont, Jr. (Bill). She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Pierpont Stern and husband, Jerry, of Kingwood, TX; her son, Hugh Philip Pierpont, DDS and wife, Amy, of Houston, TX; her daughter-in-law, Glenna Pierpont, of Humble, TX; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and many loving family and friends.
Dorothee will be remembered as a Godly Woman whose love for her family was paramount in her life, with a positive approach to life that was truly a role model for others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX handled the arrangements for Dorothee Smith Pierpont. She was interred at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Garden of Faith, following a private Service of Remembrance held at the Chapel by the Lakes. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials to The American Cancer Society.
Dorothee was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Her heart was always generous and welcoming, and you were usually like one of the family as she learned to know you. Everyone always felt welcome in her home, and she was the consummate hostess, always gracious and loving. Dorothee was a Mother to many, whether her very own children or not.
Dorothee and her family were active members of the First Presbyterian Church in Marshall, and she remained a vigorous supporter of numerous civic, philanthropic, children's initiatives and social organizations throughout the community. Being a most creative individual, Dorothee supported every school activity, class campaign, dance and prom events with gorgeous decorations, with themes designed for each, for all three of her children. Many remember her for her leadership as a Den Mother and Group Leader for Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Blue Birds, and Camp Fire Girls. Dorothee served on the School Board of Trinity Episcopal School in Marshall and was an Organizational Member of Friends of Marshall Public Library.
Mrs. Pierpont is preceded in death by her father, Calvin Naylor Smith; her mother, Estelle White Kaiser; her step-father, Charles Frank Kaiser; her brother, James Calvin Smith; her first husband, 2nd Lt. Charles William Carpenter, killed in action in WWII; her late husband, William Green Pierpont, Sr; her son, William Green Pierpont, Jr. (Bill). She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Pierpont Stern and husband, Jerry, of Kingwood, TX; her son, Hugh Philip Pierpont, DDS and wife, Amy, of Houston, TX; her daughter-in-law, Glenna Pierpont, of Humble, TX; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and many loving family and friends.
Dorothee will be remembered as a Godly Woman whose love for her family was paramount in her life, with a positive approach to life that was truly a role model for others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX handled the arrangements for Dorothee Smith Pierpont. She was interred at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Garden of Faith, following a private Service of Remembrance held at the Chapel by the Lakes. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials to The American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.