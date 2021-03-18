Dorothy Fields Warren
MARSHALL, TEXAS Dorothy Fields Warren was born June 5, 1929 in Panola County, Texas to Norman Lee and Mariah Brown Fields. She was the seventh of ten children.
Growing up she attended Shady Grove Community School and H.B. Pemberton High School where she loved reciting poetry and playing basketball. She often shared favorite poems and regaled her grandchildren with tales of her basketball athleticism.
On February 14, 1948 she married her high school sweetheart Earnest G. Peepsy Warren. To this union Venson Jevona, Beverly Lynn, Myrtle Ruth, and Joyce Marie were born.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; loving sister, beloved aunt and cousin. She shared her love of cooking, fishing, gardening, and sports to all she treasured.
Dorothy's professional career in nutrition spanned decades. She retired from the Department of Urban Housing and Development's Office of Head Start in 1997.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, daughters, Myrtle Ruth Jewel and Joyce Marie Hicks; six sisters, Inez Jernigan, Earline Johnson, Myrtle Porterfield, Olean Elsey, Zaddie Adams, and Dolores Randall; two brothers, William Thomas Fields and Norman Benson Fields; and her parents.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Venson J. Warren; daughter, Beverly L. Williams; one brother, Charles E. Fields (Mattie); two sisters-in-law, Jean Fields and Lucille Doll Fields; twelve grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bethesda Baptist Church, Marshall, TX at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
