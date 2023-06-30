Dorothy Fields
DALLAS — Celebration of Life services for Dorothy Fields will be Saturday, July 1, 2023 at New Boggy Baptist Church in Bethany, LA. at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in the New Boggy Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, June 30, 2023 from 2 to 7:00 P.M. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Fields was born Sept. 2, 1948 in Waskom, TX and died June 23, 2023 in Dallas, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.