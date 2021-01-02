Dorothy Jean Jenkins
LONGVIEW, TEXAS Graveside services are scheduled for Mrs. Dorothy Jean Jenkins, 89, of Marshall, for 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Rosehill Garden Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. A viewing will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas.
