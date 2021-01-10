Dorothy Jean Merrill Boone
MARSHALL A funeral service for Dorothy Jean Merrill Boone will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Ron Segers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Private family graveside service will follow.
Dorothy Jean Merrill Boone, 94, of Marshall, Texas was born on November 16, 1926 in DeKalb, MS to his parents, John T. and Hybernia Merrill. Mrs. Boone passed away on January 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and enjoyed playing dominos with her church friends. Mrs. Boone was also a member of Home Demonstration Club. She was very involved in her children's activities and sporting events. Mrs. Boone enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband and friends, boating, fishing, and life in general. She was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for her family during special occasions.
Mrs. Boone is survived by her children, James Boone and spouse, Juanita, Barbara Marshall and spouse, George, Judy Hostetler and spouse, Steve, and Janett Jolley and spouse, Troy; grandchildren, Sherry Landrum and spouse, Greg, Lisa Boone, Chad Marshall and spouse, Melissa, Stacey Tucker and spouse, Matt, Candice Morris and spouse, Derek, and Stephen Hostetler; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. Boone is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 68 years, William Reese Boone.
The family has requested than any donations be made to Hearts Way Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
