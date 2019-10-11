Dorothy Rowe Sanders Blaylock
MARSHALL Dorothy Rowe Sanders Blaylock peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2019. She was born in Marshall, Texas in the Cave Springs community on August 28, 1927 to James Franklin Rowe and Katie Jones Rowe. She attended Cave Springs School and Marshall Public School and graduated from Marshall High School in 1944. She retired from Morton Thiokol where she worked in the accounting department for 30 years. She loved to cook for family and friends and will be remembered for her delicious desserts. She always looked forward to Christmas when all the family would come to her house. She was also a fantastic seamstress and always had the sewing machine going with two girls to raise.
She was a long time member of Port Caddo Baptist Church and over the years served as secretary, teacher and served on various other committees. She married Perry (P.H.) Blaylock, Jr. on August 3, 1991. They had 26 happy years together. They delivered Meals on Wheels for several years and she would always put a little something extra with the meals.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Sanders Beckner and husband Donald; son-in-law, Vernard Grimes; grandchildren, Melissa Ayles, Rowdy Beckner and wife Edie, Pam Lipsett and husband Chuck, Becky George, and Michelle Hall and husband Jeremi; great-grandchildren, Cody Hall, Dustin VanSchoyck, Sydney Beckner, Dalton George and Marshall Ayles; great-great-grandchildren, Cayden Hall and Kensley Van Schoyck; her brothers, Andy Rowe, Ray Rowe, and Kenny Rowe, and sisters, Barbara Rowe Mason, and Norma Rowe Hammond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herman Sanders, and P.H. Blaylock, Jr.; daughter, Linda Sanders Grimes; granddaughter, Rachel Grimes; brothers, Charlie Rowe, and George Rowe; and sisters, Margie Rowe Ward, JoAnn Rowe Williams, and Imogene Rowe Sanders.
Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Johnston and Vernard Grimes officiating. Burial will follow at Algoma North Cemetery in Marshall.
Serving as pallbearers are Rowdy Beckner, Jeremi Hall, Jimmy Sanders, Joel Sanders, Chuck Lipsett, and Marshall Ayles.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Port Caddo Baptist Church or Marshall Homecare and Hospice.
The family would like to thank her caregivers over the years: Sandy Agers, Annie Lee, Gloria Johnson, Ida Bell Githinji, and Cynthia Bennett. Also, thanks to Marshall Homecare and Hospice, a very special hospice nurse Paula Garrett and Dr. Kimberly Barbolla.
