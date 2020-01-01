Dorothy Simmons
MARSHALL A grave side service for Dorothy Simmons will be held Thursday, January 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Msg. Zach Kunnakkattuthara will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Dorothy Simmons, 91, of Marshall, Texas was born on January 30th, 1928 to her parents, Oliver Bourg and Rhea Estay. Ms. Simmons passed away on December 29th, 2019 in Marshall, Texas. Ms. Dorothy Simmons grew up in Marrero, Louisiana, and she didn't speak English until she started grade school. She married Curtis Lamar Simmons in 1941, and they were married for 65 years. Ms. Simmons was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, a master crotchetier, and a longtime member of the Piecemakers Quilt Club.
Ms. Simmons is survived by her children, Curty Green and husband, Robert W.; and Dorothy Ann Maniscalco and husband, John. Jr.; grandchildren, John Allen Swanson, John Maniscalco III, Shelley Ann Phillips, Chris Maniscalco, Anthony Maniscalco, Chad Simmons, and Angel Simmons, and fifteen great grandchildren.
Ms. Simmons is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lamar Simmons, and son, James Oliver Bo Simmons.
