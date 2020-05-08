Douglas Alan McCarty
Feb. 7, 1963-May 4, 2020
Lt. Col. Douglas Alan McCarty (Ret.), 57, passed away on May 4, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Marshall, Texas, on February 7, 1963, to Oscar Donald and Peggy Heflin McCarty. Doug attended the Air Force Academy and graduated in 1985. He married his best friend, Marciann Parsons McCarty on April 5, 1986, at the Cadet Chapel on the Air Force Academy. During their 34 years of marriage, they had two children. Doug proudly served in the Air Force for 21 years as a navigator and in the space warfare division. Following his career in the Air Force, he worked as a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton before retiring in January 2019. Doug loved spending time with his family, traveling, and off-roading.
Doug McCarty is survived by his wife, Marciann McCarty; children, Kelsey and spouse, Marshall Haworth, Mitchell McCarty; mother, Peggy Heflin McCarty; siblings, Debra and spouse, J.R. Duke, Donald Bubba and spouse, Sarah McCarty, Denise and spouse, Kenny Wall; mother-in-law Mary Francis Parsons. Also surviving Doug are numerous other extended relatives.
Doug McCarty was preceded in death by his father Oscar Donald McCarty and father-in-law Robert Lee Parsons.
A ceremony will be held to honor and celebrate the life of Doug McCarty. The family has decided to wait for restrictions on travel and gatherings to be lifted so Doug can be celebrated with full military honors at the Air Force Academy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the All-Stars Club Ministry (mccarty.allstarsclub.org) which supports individuals with special needs. Doug's son, Mitchell, is on the leadership team and the whole family is passionate about serving with this ministry. The address for All-Stars Club is 8949 Miners Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126.
Lt. Col. Douglas Alan McCarty (Ret.), 57, passed away on May 4, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Marshall, Texas, on February 7, 1963, to Oscar Donald and Peggy Heflin McCarty. Doug attended the Air Force Academy and graduated in 1985. He married his best friend, Marciann Parsons McCarty on April 5, 1986, at the Cadet Chapel on the Air Force Academy. During their 34 years of marriage, they had two children. Doug proudly served in the Air Force for 21 years as a navigator and in the space warfare division. Following his career in the Air Force, he worked as a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton before retiring in January 2019. Doug loved spending time with his family, traveling, and off-roading.
Doug McCarty is survived by his wife, Marciann McCarty; children, Kelsey and spouse, Marshall Haworth, Mitchell McCarty; mother, Peggy Heflin McCarty; siblings, Debra and spouse, J.R. Duke, Donald Bubba and spouse, Sarah McCarty, Denise and spouse, Kenny Wall; mother-in-law Mary Francis Parsons. Also surviving Doug are numerous other extended relatives.
Doug McCarty was preceded in death by his father Oscar Donald McCarty and father-in-law Robert Lee Parsons.
A ceremony will be held to honor and celebrate the life of Doug McCarty. The family has decided to wait for restrictions on travel and gatherings to be lifted so Doug can be celebrated with full military honors at the Air Force Academy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the All-Stars Club Ministry (mccarty.allstarsclub.org) which supports individuals with special needs. Doug's son, Mitchell, is on the leadership team and the whole family is passionate about serving with this ministry. The address for All-Stars Club is 8949 Miners Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.