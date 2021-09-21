Douglas Leon Knighten
HOUSTON — The Celebration of Life honoring the life and legacy of Douglas Leon Knighten will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 11:15 am at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.
Douglas Leon Knighten was born June 19, 1949, to the parentage of Earnest Knighten, Jr. and Daisy Stano Knighten in Marshall, Texas. At the age of six he was baptized at Edwards Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and participated throughout his youth.
While attending J.H. Moore Elementary, he was introduced to piano; and his creative side was enhanced while attending H. B. Pemberton Sr. High School. He participated in the Panther Band where he played Trumpet, Band Club President, and Senior Choir, and graduated in the Class of 1967.
After high school he attended TSTI before serving his country during the Vietnam Conflict earning the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Service Star, National Defense Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Expert (Rifle).
After the Military he attended Wiley College, before moving to Topeka, Kansas before retiring in Houston, Texas where he served faithfully as an Honor Guard at Houston National Cemetery.
Douglas Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Daisy Knighten; two brothers, Earnest Bertram and Tyrone; and one sister, Kandace.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Humble Texas; three daughters, Kimberly Knighten (Patrick)) of Marshall, Texas, Tina Knighten Akuta (Joseph) of Loveland, Colorado, and Dietrma Knighten of Topeka, Kansas; one son, Douglas L. Knighten (Audre) of Topeka, Kansas; four brothers, Derrick (Linda) of Desoto, Texas, Ronald (Charlie) of Garland, Texas, Eddie (Gloria) of San Antonio Texas and Samuel (Bridgett) of Marshall, Texas; seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; six step-children, a special lifelong friend, Master Sargent Kirby L. Turner, of Augusta, Georgia, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
