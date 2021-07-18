Douglas Scott Asbury Sr.
EL PASO Douglas Scott Asbury Sr. entered into the hands of his Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2021 at his home in El Paso, surrounded by family. He was 73 years old. Born in Marshall, Tx, he graduated Marshall High School in 1966. From there he attended Stephen F. Austin University and East Texas Baptist University. He followed his father, William Scott Asbury into the glass business at PPG after college, then ultimately moved to El Paso and became a partner at a privately owned company, The Glass House. There he was longtime Vice President, overseeing the company's growth into the leading glass subcontractor in the southwest. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is survived by sister Virginia Gae Asbury Benson, son Douglas Scott Asbury Jr, grandson Douglas Scott Asbury III, Nancy Corbin Tardif and a host of friends. Signing off K5SED.
