Dr. Brad Thomas
GALVESTON — On Friday, March 3, 2023, Dr. Charles Bradford Thomas passed away after defying the odds, showing his strong determination and faith in an almost nine-year battle with cancer. He was sixty-eight. Brad was born to Alice Barkett Thomas and Philip John Thomas on October 26, 1954 in Longview, Texas. He is survived by his devoted wife of thirty-one years Gina Gilligan Thomas, his children Philip Bradford Thomas and Catherine Alia Thomas, his brother Dr. Philip John Thomas, niece Allison Victoria Thomas, aunts Mary Lois Barkett Fadal, Betty Barkett Horaney and Mary Lou Barkett, uncle Dr. Ronald Otis Fadal, mother-in-law Dorothy Reynolds Gilligan, and numerous cousins.
Growing up, Brad attended public schools in Marshall, Texas. He was involved in DeMolay International and Boys State. He played tennis and attended Camp Fern. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1972 as salutatorian of his class, leading the way for his son and daughter, whom he proudly watched become salutatorians of their classes. From an early age, Brad was active in Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall, where he served as an acolyte and participated in Episcopal Young Churchmen.
Brad went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University in California, where his Aunt Jeanette Barkett kept him in line, and he completed his DDS degree in 1985 at the University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston. He spiritedly served as President of his dental school fraternity, Psi Omega. Following his graduation, Brad practiced dentistry for thirty-five years. Those who visited his office on University Blvd in Galveston, Texas will remember the great care he provided and all the stories that he told.
Throughout his life, Brad was known for his quick wit, sharp mind, and doing things his way. He enjoyed duck hunting, snow skiing, driving fast, water sports, and spending time at his lake house on Caddo Lake, which he designed himself. He loved attending his children’s sporting events and being with his extended Lebanese family on holidays. Brad was a member of the Island Rotary Club in Galveston and was involved with Ducks Unlimited for over thirty years.
The Committal will take place at Algoma Cemetery South in Marshall on Thursday, March 9, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Trinity Episcopal School of Galveston, Ducks Unlimited, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
