Dr. Claude R. Williams,Sr.
DALLAS — Dr. Claude R. Williams, Sr., 93, Orthodontist, Navy Captain, and Civil Rights Champion was born in Marshall, Texas in February 1929 died in Dallas, Texas. Williams was educated in the segregated schools of Marshall, Texas where he graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School. He attended Wiley College where he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity but transferred to and graduated from Howard University in Washington DC with a Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology, a Doctorate in Dental Surgery and a Certificate in Orthodontics. Upon graduation, Dr. Williams joined the United States Naval Reserves and served on active duty in Bainbridge, Maryland. At the conclusion of his active-duty military career, Dr. Williams returned to Marshall to open up a dental practice. While in Marshall, he was active in the community with Ebenezer United Methodist Church, with his son’s Cub Scouts Troop, and in 1960 was the first Black election Judge for a National election in Harrison County.
In 1968, since white Orthodontists in Texas refused to treat his daughter, Dr. Williams packed up his family from Marshall and moved to Washington D.C .to enroll in the Howard University School of Dentistry’s Orthodontic Program. Dr. Williams returned to Texas after graduating from Orthodontic School. For over 40 years, patients of all races could receive quality, unbiased Orthodontic care. He was an Associate Professor of Orthodontics at Baylor College of Dentistry, where he was the first Black faculty member.
Dr. Williams continued his military service in the United States Naval Reserve where he became the First African American Dental Commanding Officer and the First African American Navy Dentist to achieve the rank of 0-6 (Captain).
Dr. Williams leaves to cherish his memory his son, Dr. Claude R. Williams, Jr., twin daughters Judge Staci Williams (Jerry Dawson) and Ms. Traci Williams, former spouse and mother of his children, Mrs. Helen Williams, and a host of relatives, golfing buddies, mentees and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Hamilton Park United Methodist Church, 11881 Schroeder Road, Dallas, TX, 75243. Flowers may be sent or donation may be made to The Dr. Claude R. Williams, Sr. Endowed Scholarship at the Baylor College of Dentistry of The Texas A&M University Systems Health Science Center, Office of Advancement, Communications and Alumni Relations, 3302 Gaston Ave, Dallas, Texas 75246. A Williams Scholar will have excelled academically and demonstrated a significant commitment community service in a socio-economically deprived area and will have a financially and/or educationally disadvantaged background. Baylor College of Dentistry Texas A&M.
