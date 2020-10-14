Dr. Dewey Franklin Atkinson
MARSHALL Funeral service for Dr. Dewey Franklin Atkinson will be held at 11:00a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 with visitation an hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. He was born November 15, 1930 in Kenedy, Texas to Albert Dewey and Rosa Atkinson. He passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Marshall, Texas.
Dr. Atkinson served as a pastor for eight churches in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi for 23 years. He was interim pastor 33 times in 23 different churches. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Corpus Christi, a Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Theology from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and did Post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England.
He served East Texas Baptist University for 18 years as Professor of Religion and Vice-President of Spiritual Life. He was elected by students as Teacher of the year five times and affectionately given the name Dr. A. He served on various denominational boards and committees. Several theological entities honored him for his notable achievements. He wrote biblical articles for religious magazines and published two books. He was also a member of Marshall Rotary Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara, and children: Ruth Hoffman and William, Jean Davis and Jay, David Atkinson and Gina. Grandchildren: Jonathan Davis, Stephanie Davis and John, Natalie Phillips and Gary, Zane Atkinson, and Kiera Atkinson. Great-grandchildren: Josh, Katelynn, Heston, Will, and Cora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin and Barbara Atkinson Endowment Fund at East Texas Baptist University or The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Mission.
The funeral service will be streamed through First Baptist Church of Marshall, Texas on their Facebook page.
