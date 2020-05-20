Dr. Donald Wayne Alford
MARSHALL Dr. Donald W. Alford, 81, of Marshall, Texas, passed away on May 17, 2020. Donald was born on March 26, 1939, in San Augustine, Texas. He graduated from San Augustine High School in 1957. He furthered his education at Stephen F. Austin State University receiving a Bachelors of Arts degree in Biology in 1961 and a Master's of Science degree in Biology/Education in 1966. In 1974 he received a Ph D in Education from Texas A&M University. Dr. Alford married the love of his life, Jane Beck, on June 10, 1972, in Shelbyville, Texas.
Donald taught Biology in Corpus Christi and Lufkin from 1961-1978. He was an elementary principal in Lufkin for three years. Donald served as Professor and Dean of the school of education at East Texas Baptist University from 1978-2002. He was an active member of Central Baptist Church and a former Deacon; Donald had thirty-six years of perfect attendance in Marshall Metro Rotary.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Felter Alford; father-in-law and mother-in-law; and infant brother.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Beck Alford; son, John Matthew Alford; daughter-in-law, Andrea Santmyer Alford; grandsons, Noah Matthew Alford and Jacob Andrew Alford of Leesburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers please provide gifts to the Endowed Scholarship Fund of Dr. Donald and Jane Alford at East Texas Baptist University, One Tiger Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670 (attention - Dr. Scott Bryant) or Central Baptist Church of Marshall.
Services for Dr. Alford are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Central Baptist Church. Graveside will be held at 3 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery in Center, Texas. Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home.
