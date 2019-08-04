Dr. George F. Stephens III
Dr. George F. Stephens, III age 85, passed away on August 1, 2019 at his home in Marshall, TX. Dr. Stephens was born April 22, 1934 in Jayton, TX to George F. Stephens, Jr. and Imogene Elane Moore. Chapel services will be conducted for Dr. Stephens Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, TX with Russ Perry officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Dr. Stephens attended Sweetwater High School and graduated in 1953; while a student there George was an all-around athlete playing several sports as well as playing in the marching band, where he would have to take off his football pads to march during half time. Also in 1953, a young George Stephens would marry the love of his life, Frances Carolyn Brown, they shared many happy years together. Dr. Stephens would go on to attend Baylor University, Texas Tech University, and ultimately Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas TX, graduating in 1960 before opening his private practice the same year in Marshall, TX.
Dr. Stephens was a member of the American Dental Society, the East Texas Dental Society, the Harrison County Dental Society, and served as Peer Review Chairman of the Dental Health Program. George also served as Courtesy Staff for Marshall Regional Hospital. He was a participating member of a health team on medical missions to the jungle areas of South Belize in Central America. These mission trips were sponsored by Amigos Internationalis, where he and other health care professionals helped bring free health care to the people of South Belize. Dr. Stephens was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, especially at his deer lease. George was a long time member of Cypress Valley Bible Church where he attended, served, and taught Sunday School. He became a believer in 1951 at a Billy Graham Crusade event, and has had a fervent love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ ever since.
Dr. Stephens was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Kathryn Elaine Stephens Jones; and his parents. He is survived by his sons, George F. Stephens, IV, and Paul Roger Stephens and wife Melinda; daughter, Karyn Michelle Lewis and Husband CB; grandchildren, Brandon Lewis, Brent Lewis, Mattie Kara Wolf, Matthew Jones, Christian Stephens, Cheyenne Stephens, Chandler Stephens, Wendy Lewis, and Nicole Lewis; and a great-grandson, Trevor Wolf; and two brothers Hallie Joe Stephens and wife Stella and Bobby Dan Stephens and wife Gail.
Acting as pallbearers will be all of Dr. Stephens' grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Cypress Valley Bible Church at 4190 W Pinecrest Dr. Marshall, TX 75670.
